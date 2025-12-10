Carlos Alcaraz wins the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award for the second year

HQ

Carlos Alcaraz has won the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award for the second year, as part of the ATP Awards, which are being announced throughout the week. The Spaniard ended the year as World No. 1 and lifted eight trophies, including two majors, Wimbledon and US Open, with a win/loss record of 71/9, a personal best, and one that will be difficult to match in the future.

However, Alcaraz, at 22 years old, continues to impress not only with his tennis, but with his class and sportmanship, which has led him to winning the ATP Award for the second year. Previous winners include Grigor Dimitrov in 2024, Casper Ruud in 2024, Rafa Nadal five times and Roger Federer 13 times.

During this season, Alcaraz even called a foul on himself. It happened during a Roland Garros match against Ben Shelton: Alcaraz was given a point, but he immediately said the umpire that he had lost the grip of the racket before making contact with the ball, a situation where a point is awarded to the rival. "I threw the racket", he said, and the point was given to Shelton. After the match (which he won) Alcaraz said he would have felt "guilty" if he didn't say anything about it.