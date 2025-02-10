Carlos Alcaraz wins Rotterdam Open: first title in 2025 and a landmark in his career

HQ

Carlos Alcaraz has won his first tournament of 2025. After disappointing defeats in recent competitions like Australian Open or Davis Cup, Alcaraz has won his 17th title in the hard court of Rotterdam, surpassing at 21 the lifetime count of his trainer, Juan Carlos Ferrero, winner of Roland Garros in 2023.

Alcaraz defeated world No. 8 Alex de Miñaur 6-4, 3-6, 6-2 in a bit less than two hours, adding a third victory and still no defeats against de Miñaur. It was the second consecutive final lost for the Australian in Rotterdam (last year he lost to World No. 1 Jannik Sinner). In the ATP rankings, Alcaraz is still No. 3, around 600 points behind Alexander Zverev, and very far from Sinner. Despite the loss, de Miñaur has jumped from 8th place to 6th place, surpassing Medvedev and Djokovic.

This was his debut at the Rotterdam ATP Tour 500, and it's the first time a Spaniard has won the tournament (Ferraro and Nadal reached the final in 2004 and 2009). It's also the first title won by Alcaraz in an indoor tournament, becoming the youngest to also win on clay, grass and hard court.