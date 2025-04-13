Carlos Alcaraz wins first Monte-Carlo masters against a broken Lorenzo Musetti

HQ

Carlos Alcaraz has won his biggest title of the year so far, claiming for the first time the Monte-Carlo masters, his sixth ATP Masters 1,000, 18th title overall at 21 years old, and the first big tournament in clay of the year. Alcaraz defeated 23-year-old Lorenzo Musetti 3-6, 6-1, 6-0, but he recognized that it's not good to win that way, because his rival gave up in the third set, unable to move due to, apparently, muscle pain. His body was unable to hold on after an excruciating week, including defeating Álex de Miñaur 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 in a three hour match less than 24 hours before.

It has been a painful match for Musetti, phyisically and emotionally, because the Italian had the win very close, after a dominant first set with Alcaraz doing many unforced errors. But cramps found the Italian, and before the final set he asked assistance from physiotherapist. He knew well that he had no choices of winning the match in the third, but instead of throwing the towell, he endured until the end, to not let down his fans, that were the majority in Monaco.

Alcaraz also read the room, trying to not make Musetti work much and score winners (even appologising in some points), and held back on celebrations, despite it being an important win for him, saying that it had been a tough month -without giving many details- and his level had been put into question by some journalists in Spain due to recent defeats lately. But he has a good chance of winning another title next week, in the Barcelona Open, ATP 500, which he won in the last two occasions.