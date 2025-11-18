Confirmed: Carlos Alcaraz will not play Davis Cup under risk of injury that could threaten his presence at the Australian Open

HQ

Update: Carlos Alcaraz confirmed the bad news on his social media. "I'm absolutely gutted to announce that I'm not going to be able to play with Spain in the Davis Cup in Bologna... 🥲 I have an edema in the hamstring of my right leg, and the medical recommendation is not to compete. I've always said that playing for Spain is the greatest thing there is, and I was so excited to be able to help fight for the Salad Bowl. I'm heading home feeling heartbroken..."

Original story: Bad news for Carlos Alcaraz and the Spanish team in Davis Cup: according to several sources, his injury is worse than expected and he will not participate in the competition with the Spanish team. The news was first reported Monday night by Spanish radio stadion Cope, where they confirmed he suffers a muscle edema in the hamstring of the right leg, and there is a very high risk of injury for the player if he doesn't rest.

The Spanish team initially decided that Alcaraz would only participate in the singles matches, and not doubles, to minimize his workload, but they reportedly decided that it is best if he does not play at all: a further injury could risk the start of next season, including Australian Open in late January 2026.

No official announcement was made, as Alcaraz was eager to rest and test himself on Wednesday (Spain doesn't debut in Davis Cup Final 8 until Thursday) and he himself said that he is specially excited to play this tournament, although it seems very unlikely that his medical team will allow him to play.