Carlos Alcaraz will headline the Million Dollar 1 Point Slam at the Australian Open 2026

Australian Open has announced a new activity for the opening week of the Grand Slam next January, and Carlos Alcaraz will be the start in one of them. Called "Million Dollar 1 Point Slam" and labelled as a world's first of its kind, it will pit amateur players vs. the player that most likely will be World No. 1 by the time the competition starts (although 21 other pro players will also take place, will be announced later).

This activity, played at the main court, the Rod Laver Arena, will be an elimination draw, but players will only play one point: whoever wins the point wins the match and progresses to the next round, and the loser is eliminated. The winner of the final match, either pro or amateur, will win 1 million Australian dollars (that's around 656,000 USD, €564.925. £490,000), which is almost what players get to reach semi-finals (1.1m AUD).

Only ten amateur players will take part in the One Point Slam, and there will be events around all Australia for qualifying and during the Australian Open opening week. There will be other activities for fans in Melbourne during January, in the heat of the Australian summer, between January 12-26.

