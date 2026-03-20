Carlos Alcaraz watched the Lakers in a huge night for Luka Doncic: 100 points in 24 hours

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Los Angeles Lakers continued a eight-match winning streak (and 11th win in the last 12 games) with victories against Houston Rockets and Miami Heat on Wednesday and Thursday, to stand third in the Western Conference, with a secured post-season place in less than a month.

The match in Miami included a "triple-double" from James (19 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists), and at 41 years all, tied with Robert Parish for most regular-season games played: 1,611 matches. Meanwhile, Doncic repeated his second best mark in a NBA match, 60 points (only behind 73 points he scored to Hawks in 2024, back with the Cavaliers, he also scored 60 points to the Knicks in 2022).

Perhaps what's more outstanding is that Doncic scored 60 points less than 24 hours after scoring 40 points to the Rockets, with a flight between Houston and Miami in between.

The match was witnessed by tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, in Miami before his tournament debut tonight, and took a picture with the Slovenian, former Real Madrid player.

The incredible coincidence linking Doncic with Kobe Bryant

NBA historians found out that Doncic scored his 60th point in the same second (14.8 seconds before the end) that Kobe Bryant scored his 60th point against Utah Jazz in 2016, in his final NBA match before retiring.