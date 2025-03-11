Carlos Alcaraz was cheered by a group of "bees" in his latest victory at Indian Wells

HQ

Carlos Alcaraz continues to dominate Indian Wells: the top seeded player still on the tournament (Zverev was eliminated, and Sinner is banned) won the Canadian player Denis Shapovalov, 28th in the ATP rankings, 6-2, 6-4 on Monday, and now extends his winning streak at the California tournament tournament to 14 victories. He has even surpassed Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal by winning 18 out of the 20 first games at Indian Wells, and is favourite to "threepeat" as winner of the now called BNP Paribas Open, something only Djokovic and Federer managed to do.

To do so, he will then face Grigor Dimitrov on wednesday, for quarter-finals. Right now, he is enjoying the victory, which had a surprise visit from a group of fans dressed as bees, remembering the incident last year, when Alcaraz was attacked by a group of bees during a match -and one of them stung him-. A beekeeper had to be called, Lance Davis, who faced the bees with a vacuum cleaner.

This year, there have been several references to that incident. First, the beekeeper Lance Davis was called to greet Alcaraz and got a warm ovation from the crowd. And on Monday, during the march against Shapovalov, a group of fans was dressed as bees. Alcaraz saw them and later posed with them.

"It is funny because it helped me a lot", the 21-year-old Spaniard said in a press conference. "During the whole first set, I was looking at them and laughing. And I always say that when I am laughing, when I am having fun on the court, I show good tennis. So it's probably thanks to them I could show good tennis. I took a selfie with them at the end, because I think they deserve it".