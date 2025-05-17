Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jannik Sinner head to head, who has won more matches?

HQ

After a three-month abscence, tennis world No. 1 Jannik Sinner (23) couldn't have hoped for a better return: reaching a final at his country's most important tennis competition, the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, or Italian Open, in Rome. It's also the first final for Sinner in Rome, and the first time for an Italian player at Rome Open since Adriano Panatta (1976).

However, in front of him, Carlos Alcaraz (recently turned 22), who will certify his World No. 2 spot on Monday, surpassing Alexander Zverev, regardless of what happens on Sunday, May 18 (time TBD at the time of writing).

Will Alcaraz and Sinner become the Nadal and Federer of the next decade? Most tennis fans have been betting on them to lead a new generation of great tennis players, even if the level is very high. Taking into account Sinner's abscence, each of the five major tournaments this year (four ATP Masters 1,000 and Australian's Grand Slam) this year so far have been won by different people:



Australia: Jannik Sinner



Indian Wells: Jack Draper



Miami: Jakub Mensik



Monte Carlo: Carlos Alcaraz



Madrid: Caper Ruud



Carlos Alcaraz va. Jannik Sinner: who leads in the head to head?

So far, the two champions have faced each other 10 teams, and Alcaraz leads with 6 victories, since their first match at round of 32 at Rolex Paris Masters in 2021. Despite losing the world no. 1 spot to the Italian, the Spaniard won their three matches in 2024, including the final in Beijing.

Both have inmensely high win ratios, but it slightly better for the Italian: Sinner has won 270 times and lost 80, and Alcaraz has won 233 times and lost 61. But while Sinner has one more title (19 vs. 18), Alcaraz has one more Grand Slam (4 vs. 3, Alcaraz has 2022 US Open, 2023 and 2024 Wimbledon, and 2024 Roland Garros; Sinner has 2024 and 2025 Australian Open and 2024 US Open) and is one year and nine months younger.