Carlos Alcaraz visits his compatriots Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz at the F1 Bahrain tests

Carlos Alcaraz, who is preparing his next tournament, the Qatar Open in Doha, after his victory at the Australian Open, made a detour to Bahrain, the small island kingdom in the Persian Gulf where the Formula 1 tests are taking place, for the first time with the eleven teams that will take part in the 2026 F1 season starting next month. There, the 22-year-old World No. 1 made a visit to his compatriots: Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin and Carlos Sainz at Williams.

Photos of the encounter where shared by Alcaraz himself as well as the F1 teams, knowing how popular the tennis player is, specially between the younger generations: somebody as popular as Rafa Nadal was when he started 20 years ago... or as Fernando Alonso was in his "prime", when he won his F1 World Championships in 2005 and 2006.

Fernando Alonso, who is twice as old as Carlos Alcaraz, may face his final season at Formula 1 this year, and hopes that, with the new car built by Adrian Newey, he may finally snatch one (or more) Grand Prix victory: his last race victory was in 2013.

Carlos Alcaraz will play at the Qatar Open, making his debut on Tuesday or Wednesday next week. Jannik Sinner will participate in the tournament, but Novak Djokovic withdrew due to fatigue.