Carlos Alcaraz talks about the "longer breaks" he wants to take, aims for his career to last 10-15 years

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Carlos Alcaraz is in the US Open quarter-finals, showing formibable form in his first tournament in four months since his wrist injury, and after straight-set wins over Tommy Paul and YB Wu, Alcaraz will next face Ben Shelton on Tuesday, whom he has defeated in their first three matches. However, the Spaniard, who defends the crown in New York, has said that he will take longer breaks from tennis to prevent injuries and burnout.

After his win over Paul, in the press conference, the 23-year-old Spaniard was asked again about those "longer breaks" he intended to take, and he said that "it depends", but what he is sure is that he is going to take them (via The Tennis Letter).

"Tennis can be so unpredictable because you don't know how many matches you're gonna win. If the tournaments are gonna last one match or seven, you never know", Alcaraz said. "It's gonna depend on how I feel physically and mentally. If I need long breaks at the beginning of the year, the middle, or the end."

Alcaraz added that he wants his career to "be really long, for the next 10 to 15 years", and wants to take care of his mental health and body.