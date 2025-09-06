Carlos Alcaraz takes revenge on Novak Djokovic and reaches US Open final

HQ

Carlos Alcaraz completes his vengeance on Novak Djokovic, and did it with authority, in three straight sets, and only one moment where the Serbian put pressure on the Spaniard: 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2. Alcaraz not only changes the tide after two consecutive defeats (at Paris 2024 final and Australian Open quarter-final this year) but also reaches the US Open final without dropping a set. The 16-years age gap proves too much for the Serbian, who misses another shot at his 25th Grand Slam.

However, Alcaraz feels that it wasn't his best level on the tournament, "but I just kept a good level from the beginning until the last point. I served pretty well, I think that was really, really important. Trying to play a really physical match and I think I did it. In general, I played really good tennis and I'm just really happy to be able to play in my second final here."

This is the second time Alcaraz reaches the US Open final, after his maiden Grand Slam victory in 2022, and seventh major final overall. He also climbs in another metric: most major finals before turning 23, 7, the same as Jim Courier and Mats Wilander, and only one less than Bjorn Borg and Rafa Nadal.

Now, Alcaraz awaits rival for the final taking place on Sunday. If he wins, he will become World No. 1 again, for the first time since 2023. Do you think Alcaraz will achieve it?