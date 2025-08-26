Carlos Alcaraz surprises attendees at US Open with new haircut and Rory McIlroy impression

HQ

Carlos Alcaraz debuted with success at the US Open, defeating Reilly Opelka in straight sets, 6-4, 7-5, 6-4. Despite the American having one of the most powerful serves in the circuit, Alcaraz managed to break at least one serve in each set to secure the victory in little over two hours. "You feel like nothing depends on you, it always depends on him and the way he serves, the way he plays from the baseline", the Spaniard said.

And Alcaraz delighted fans with his new haircut, and puts the pressure now on Jannick Sinner, who needs to win this afternoon to maintain the race for World No. 1. Alcaraz had shaved his head, and asked the crow if they liked his new look. Apprently, they enjoyed it.

Alcaraz, who is known for his golf interests, also paid tribute to Rory McIlroy, the Northern Irish golfer who recently won the Masters Tournament in Georgia, his fifth major after eleven years. As a celebration, he swung his racket like a golf club, as McIlroy had come to see him during training early that day.

"It was the first time that I met him. It was such an honour," said Alcaraz. "On the last day of the Masters I had just won Monte Carlo and I was on my phone cheering on him. It was an unbelievable experience meeting him and having a chance to talk a little bit with him", via BBC.