Carlos Alcaraz sprains ankle during first round match at Tokyo Open (update: match resumes)
Carlos Alcaraz fell to the ground during the match against Sebastián Báez, the first round at Tokyo Open. The World No. 1 had just broken Báez's serve, and immediately after he lost his own. 2-2 on the first set, and suddenly Alcaraz fell to the ground in pain. Images show that he had seemingly slightly twisted his ankle.
After a medical time out, where he was given bandages around his ankle, he returned to the match. We will update here as the match goes on.
Update (12:13 CET): Alcaraz managed to fight back and held on to the game, even rallying from 40-0 down to break Báez's serve. However, the match was interrupted once again by the rain.
(Update: 12:40 CET): After some 25 minutes, the match resumed, and Alcaraz claimed the first set, 6-4.