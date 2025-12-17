Carlos Alcaraz splits with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero, who wished he "could have continued"

HQ

Carlos Alcaraz has announced that he splits from his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, after seven years. Ferrero, former player and World No. 1 (Roland Garros winner in 2003), has been coaching Alcaraz since 2019. At the moment, Alcaraz was only fifteen, but only three years later he won the first of his seven Grand Slam and became the youngest World No. 1 in 2022.

"It's very difficult for me to write this post... After more than seven years together, Juanki and I have decided to end our time together as coach and player", posted Alcaraz. "Thank you for turning my childhood dreams into reality. And I've thoroughly enjoyed every step of it with you."

"We reached the top, and I feel that if our sporting paths had to diverge, it should be from up there. From the place we always worked towards and always aspired to reach", he added. "You've helped me grow as an athlete, but above all, as a person. And something I value immensely: I've enjoyed the process. That's what I'll take with me, the journey we've shared".

"Now, a time of change is upon us both, new adventures and new projects. But I'm certain that we'll face them in the right way, giving our best, as we always have. Always adding value.

I sincerely wish you all the best in everything that comes your way. I take comfort in knowing that we gave our all, that we made everything available to each other."

It is believed that Samuel López, who joined Ferrero's team earlier this year, will become Alcaraz's new coach.

Ferrero: "I would have liked to continue"

After Alcaraz posted the announcement, Ferrero posted an Instagram post saying that "I wish I could have continued. I'm convinced that good memories and good people always find a to meet again. Thank you from all my heart".

"We have been an incredible team despite the difficulties, and I am sure you will continue to achieve great success."

Juan Carlos Ferrero coached Alexander Zverev between july 2017 and february 2018, but split out due to a disagreement, with Ferrero calling out Zverev's last of professionalism. He picked Alcaraz in 2019, but Ferrero had already discovered 'Carlitos' when he was 12, and knew of his potential.