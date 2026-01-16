Carlos Alcaraz speaks for the first time about the breakup with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero

HQ

Carlos Alcaraz ended 2025 as World No. 1 again, but with a shocking development in his career: he parted ways with his longtime coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, a breakup that deeply affected the manager and 2003 Roland Garros winner. He apparently refused to sign a new agreement and was only given 48 hours to either take ir or leave it, with finger pointing to Alcazar's entourage and mainly his father, who oversees his career.

On Friday, as the Australian Open is about to start with Alcaraz set to play against World No. 79 Adam Walton on Sunday, Alcazar spoke for the first time about Ferrero: "It was an internal matter, something between us, and being such a professional and close-knit team, there isn't a single move that isn't discussed and addressed", said the 22 year old.

"It was a mutual decision. In life, there are chapters that must close, and we felt this was the right time. I'm very grateful for these seven years with Juan Carlos. Thanks to him, in large part, I'm the player I am today. I learned a tremendous amount, but we both decided to close this chapter amicably".

Alcaraz finished saying that they remain friends, "we have a good relationship, we simply decided to go our separate ways". Alcaraz's new coach, Samu López, worked with Ferrero's team since January 2025, and has worked with Carlos before.