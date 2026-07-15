Carlos Alcaraz "sees the light at the end of the tunnel": Expected to return for Cincinnati

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Carlos Alcaraz has been absent since April, and will not be in the next big tournament after Wimbledon, the Canadian Open between August 1-11. However, according to local Murcian newspaper La Verdad, the tennis player is "seeing the light at the end of the tunnel" of his long injury, and has a target in place: the Cincinnati Open, between August 11-23.

This outlet reports that his absence from the Canadian tournament did not mean that he would be injured for long, but it's the result of a carefully designed and conservative medical and athletic plan, so that his wrist is completely healed, and his team will gradually increase the training load, always with medical supervision.

The expectation is that he will receive the medical clearance this week, but they don't want to risk a relapse so Cincinnati, in the second half of August, offers a "much more favourable scenario to gauge the true state of Alcaraz's wrist", while also serving as a preparation for the US Open. In both tournaments, Alcaraz was crowned champion last year.

Until Alcaraz undergoes the first high-intensity training, nobody wants to give a set date on recovery, but there is optimism that the current World No. 3 will return to the courts in one month.