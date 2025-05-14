Carlos Alcaraz secures tennis World No. 2 spot leading to Roland Garros

HQ

Carlos Alcaraz has secured a World No. 2 spot next week, regardless of what happens next in Rome. He achieved it by defeating Jack Draper 6-4, 6-4 and reaching semi-finals at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia for the first time: at 22, it was the only ATP Masters 1,000 semi-finals (out of nine) he had not yet conquered.

His victory ensures that Alcaraz will return to World No. 2 next Monday, before Roland Garros. Alexander Zverev, who plays his quarter-finals game later today at 19:30 BST, 20:30 CEST, will be third even if he ends up defending his Rome title on Sunday. The victory also ensures thar Alcaraz will be the second seed at Roland Garros, meaning he will not face World No. 1 Jannik Sinner until a potential final.

Semi-finals will be played on Friday. Alcaraz will face Lorenzo Musetti or Zverev on Friday. The other quarter-final games (Sinner vs. Casper Ruud, and Hubert Hurkacz vs. Tommy Paul) will be played tomorrow.