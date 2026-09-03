Carlos Alcaraz says he will take longer breaks from tennis to prevent injuries and burnout

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Carlos Alcaraz climbed from a set down to achieve a second victory at the US Open against Jaime Faria: 6-4, 0-6, 3-6, 2-6, and is in the US Open third round, facing Wu Yibing next. However, in the press conference after the match, he was critical once again with the ATP circuit, and said he will take longer breaks to prevent further injuries.

"In the future, I'm going to take some breaks, some long breaks. Maybe not four months, but one month, two month, start missing some tournaments because it's impossible to play them all", Alcaraz said, after spending four months away (since April) recovering from a wrist injury that caused him to miss the two main tournaments in Spain (Barcelona and Madrid) and two Grand Slams, among others.

Alcaraz added that the keep adding more important tournaments, which are also longer, and that increases risk of injuries. In this US Open, players like Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune, and Joao Fonseca have withdrawn, injured. "We're seeing a lot of players getting injured, a lot of players getting tired. If they don't do anything about it, we're going to see it even more in the future."