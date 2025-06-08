Carlos Alcaraz saves three Match Points and wins longest Roland Garros final ever

HQ

Carlos Alcaraz is Roland Garros champion once again. But what a match! The longest final ever in Roland Garros, at 5 hours and 29 minutes (the previous longest final was 4 Hours 48 Minutes in 1982), with a huge comeback against World No. 1 Jannik Sinner: the Spaniard lost two sets, then saved three Match Points in the third set, and took the following sets.

Neither of them sold the sets cheap. There were three tie-breaks: Sinner won the second set, Alcaraz won the fourth tie-break and finally a "super tie-break": 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(10-2).

This match will be remembered for years to come. The first Grand Slam final between the two players called to lead the new generation in tennis after Djokovic retires ended in Carlos' side, but nobody could said Sinner didn't deserve it either. As I said, the Italian had three Championship Points.

It is remarkable, however, how Carlos Alcaraz refused to give up, and responded with a comeback worthy of the best Nadal matches. We will have much more to say about this final, but thankfully, it ended literally three minutes before the Nations League final between Spain and Portugal. I'm sure Carlos will be watching it as soon as he can...