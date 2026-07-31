Carlos Alcaraz reveals striking new look before imminent return to tennis

HQ

Carlos Alcaraz has surprised with the new look that he will bear in his likely imminent return to the tennis courts, after nearly four months away due to injury. The 23-year-old likes to change his hairstyle a lot, and after shaving his head he let his hair grow, and now he has decided to use braids.

In July, Alcaraz has been entertained watching Spain win FIFA World Cup live, as well as he increased the intensity of his training as he recovered mobility and strength in his right wrist. His last match was on April 14, in Barcelona, he ended up withdrawing and missing the busiest part of the year, including Roland Garros and Wimbledon, losing the first place in the ranking, and now he is third.

Alcaraz's outfit for the US Open, where he is expected to appear, was also revealed, with a clear inspiration in basketball shirts...

It has been rumoured that his comeback will be the Cincinnati Open, between August 11-23, the last big tournament before the US Open between late August and mid September. It will be in that event when Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic will also return after Wimbledon, so it could be a really big deal...