Carlos Alcaraz reportedly splits from group of tennis players asking more money in Grand Slams

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Carlos Alcaraz has left the group of players that protested against the Grand Slams, the four major tournaments, asking more prize money and a fairer distribution of money to the players, a group that also included top players like Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka, Taylor Fritz, Daniil Medvedev, Cogo Gauff, Jessica Pegula, and Iga Swiatek through an informal alliance called Project RedEye.

The information that Alcaraz had left the group was first revealed by The Times. City AM also confirms the news that Alcaraz left the group, which many felt as "a major body blow to the rebel plans". The protests initially focused on Roland Garros, with players protesting by reducing their media obligations, leaving post match conferences after 15 minutes. Their goal is that, by the end of the decade, each Grand Slam uses the equivalent of 22% of their revenue for their prize pool, up from the current average 15% (Alcaraz did not participate in those protests as he wasn't in Roland Garros).

However, the Spaniard did took aim at the tennis calendar during his recent appearance at the US Open, criticising the longer tournaments and saying he will take longer breaks in the future to protect his mental and physical health.