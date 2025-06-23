Carlos Alcaraz reduces distance with Jannik Sinner, when can he retake World No. 1?

HQ

The best tennis players in the world are looking ahead to Wimbledon, which begins next week, on June 30. Last Sunday we had finals in two ATP 500 tournaments, Queen's Club in London and Halle in Germany, which altered the ATP top 10. While Jannik Sinner remains the World No. 1, and will continue to be after Wimbledon, his distance with Carlos Alcaraz has been reduced drastically in the past months.

On Monday, the distance has been reduced by 900 points: Sinner lost 450 points after his second round defeat in Halle, and Alcaraz wins 450 after his victory in London.

Sinner, who leads by 4,820 points above Alcaraz before the Italian's three month ban, right after Australian Open (back then, the Spaniard was third behind Zverev), is now 1,130 points above Alcaraz: Sinner has 10,430 points, Alcaraz has 9,300 points. Zverev is far behind, with 6,500 points. If Alcaraz defends most of his points at Wimbledon, Alcaraz chance to retake No. 1 would be at the US Open.

Even if Sinner defends his Grand Slam in the US, the Italian has a lot of points to defend in the hard court season in late summer and autumn, while Alcaraz has much to gain in those tournaments after US Open.