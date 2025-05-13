Carlos Alcaraz reaches Rome quarter-finals for the first time and will face Jack Draper

HQ

A blockbuster quarter-final match awaits tennis fans in Rome tomorrow. Carlos Alcaraz defeated a very strong Karen Kachanov 3-6, 6-3, 5-7, and will face with Madrid finalist Jack Draper tomorrow, Wednesday May 14. The time is not yet known.

It is the first time that Alcaraz reaches quarter-finals at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, the last big ATP and WTA tournament before Roland Garros on May 24. Rafa Nadal turned Rome into another of his domains, winning a record ten times between 2005 and 2021. However, 'Carlitos' had never reached quater-finals Now, a week after he turned 22, he becomes the youngest player to reach at least quater-finals on all nine ATP Series 1,000.

Alcaraz and Draper are the first confirmed quarter-finals in Rome. Earlier today, Jack Draper came back from a 1-6 against Frenchman Corentin Moutet, winning the following sets 6-4, 6-3. Alcaraz wins in the head to head against Draper, 3-2, but the last time they faced, Draper eliminated the Spaniard at Indian Wells, eventually lifting the trophy against Holger Rune.