Carlos Alcaraz praises "fearless" Rafa Jódar, the new promise in Spanish tennis

HQ

A new star is rising in Spanish tennis: 19-year-old Rafael Jódar, nearing entrance in ATP's top 100 (currently at a career best of 103), having won three Challenger titles, qualifying for the Next Gen ATP Finals. He climbed over 700 spots in 2025 alone, and in 2026, he's already making a name for himself following participations in Australian Open, where he reached second round, and in the Mexican Open, where he defeated World No. 27 Cameron Norrie and reached the second round.

Jódar has been given a wildcard invitation for Indian Wells, where he will confront Alejandro Tabilo some time on Thursday. Carlos Alcaraz thinks we will see more of Rafa in the next couple of years, praising the teenager, born in September 2006, as somebody who believes in himself and can win anybody.

"I really like him. I really like the way he plays. Fearless. He doesn't respect anyone when he steps onto the court. Off the court, he's a very nice person. He has enormous respect for all the players on the tour. But once he's on the court, he believes in himself and can beat anyone", said the World No. 1 (via AS). "We'll see more of Rafa in a couple of years, or so I hope".

Indian Wells begins today its main rounds, with round of 128 (starting this evening in European time), with Jódar's debut expected some time on Thursday/Friday. If he wins his duel against Tabilo, he will face Daniil Medvedev in second round.