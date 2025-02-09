Carlos Alcaraz plays his first 2025 final on Sunday: what time is it and how to watch it

HQ

Carlos Alcaraz is about to play his first final of 2025. And it's an important one for him, not just for the amount of points at stake (500, compared to the 2,000 points of a Grand Slam), but because it would be a breakthrough title for the Spaniard.

Not only this was his debut at the Rotterdam Open, a tournament with more than 50 years of history (one that Rada Nadal never won), but, after beating Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3, he has reached his first ever final in an indoor tournament.

But it won't be easy, as in front of him he has a big player, World No. 8 Alex de Miñaur. They've only face twice before, and both times Alcaraz won both.

What time is the Rotterdam Open final between Alcaraz and De Miñaur

The match will take place at 15:30 CET, one hour less in UK time. In the UK, you can watch it live in Sky Sports or NOW TV. In Spain, you can watch it in Movistar+.