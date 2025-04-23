Carlos Alcaraz: My Way, three part documentary series, now available on Netflix

HQ

Carlos Alcaraz: My Way, a documentary series about the life of the 21-year-old Spanish tennis player, has been released today on Netflix. The three-part series chronicles how Alcaraz became the youngest World No. 1 after his first Grand Slam victory, US Open in September 2022, but focuses on his 2024 season, from his first Roland Garros victory to Rafa Nadal's retirement in the Davis Cup in November 2024.

Alcaraz rose to tennis stardom during the twilight of Rafa Nadal, the greatest Spanish tennis player of all time. Both coincided for some years, facing each other three times, with Nadal winning two of those, and also playing together as "Nadalcaraz", a duo that didn't go far in the Paris Olympic Games.

The constant comparission between both players, and the pressure it gives to still very young 'Carlitos', as he likes to be called, is a recurrent topic in the series (the second episode is titled "I'm not Rafa"). But in the documentary, Alcaraz says that doesn't want to be called Rafa's successor. "I want to be called Carlos Alcaraz Garcia."