Carlos Alcaraz misses Madrid Open for the second year in a row

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Novak Djokovic isn't the only top player who misses the Mutua Madrid Open: Carlos Alcaraz has also confirmed that he will miss this year's tournament, due to the wrist injury he sustained earlier this week, that forced him to retire from Barcelona Open too.

"Madrid is home, one of the most special places on my calendar, and that's why it hurts so much not to be able to play here for the second year in a row", Alcaraz posted. "It hurts especially not to be in front of my people, in a tournament that means so much. Thank you for the unwavering affection, and I hope we see each other soon".

The biggest tennis tournament in Spain, Alcaraz won the Madrid Open in 2022 and 2023, but missed the 2025 edition for the same reason as this year, apparently minor injuries, but unless the player stops and rests, they can become serious problems. "From today's tests, it's a slightly more serious injury than we all expected," Alcaraz told the press on Tuesday, following his Barcelona withdrawal. "And, honestly, I need to listen to my body, to do what's best for me, so it doesn't impact me in the future."

Jannik Sinner remains in the schedule: if he participates, he could further extend his leadership in the Top 1, but some speculate he will also withdraw to take some time to rest and return stronger for the Italian Open in Rome between April 28 and May 17.