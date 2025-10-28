Carlos Alcaraz loses to Cameron Norrie in Paris, his World No. 1 title is at risk

HQ

Carlos Alcaraz has been eliminated from Paris Masters in first round, losing to Cameron Norrie (World No. 31) in 2 hours 22 minutes: 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. The Spaniard, World No. 1, had one of the most erratic matches of his career, 54 unforced errors, and broke a streak of 17 matches without losing at Masters 1,000 tournaments, in a season where he won in Montecarlo, Rome and Cincinnati.

"I have been coming back from my injury. Last year, I lost first round of qualies here. I have just tried to enjoy my tennis in the second half of the year and I was able to do that and to get a win like this, the biggest of my career, my first over a World No. 1 and especially against the most confident player in the world right now, with Sinner combined", Norrie said.

"I am just so pleased with the way I did it. I had a lot of chances and had to keep pushing and going for more and I was able to stay tough and get the win, so I am really pleased".

Alcaraz's World No. 1 title is at risk

Carlos Alcaraz will leave Paris empty handed, maintaining his 11,340 points (he missed the tournament last year, so won't drop any points), while his biggest rival Jannik Sinner has the chance to catch him and take the crown for World No. 1. To do that, Sinner would need to win the competition, as he has 10,500 points. Being finalist in Paris would give him 600 points, not enough to catch him.

After victory in Vienna Open, Sinner now has a clearer shot at finishing the year as World No. 1, but it would still be difficult: Sinner needs to win Paris Masters and then defend the crown from the ATP Finals (1,500 points) from November 9... and hope that Alcaraz doesn't win any matches in Turin.

Jannik Sinner will debut in Paris Masters on Wednesday at 13:20 against Zizou Bergs.