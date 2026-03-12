Carlos Alcaraz "looking forward for revenge" against Cameron Norrie, tonight at Indian Wells

HQ

Carlos Alcaraz and Cameron Norrie will be the last to play their quarterfinal match at Indian Wells on Thursday (starting at 3:00 AM CET, 2:00 GMT on Friday), and after defeating Casper Ruud, he will face the 30-year-old Cameron Norrie, and said to be specially excited to play against the British, given his recent defeat in Paris last year.

"It's going to be very difficult against Cam. We've had some great battles in the past, and I lost our last match against him, so I'm looking for revenge", said Alcaraz. He refers to his surprising defeat in round of 32 of the Paris Masters in October 2025, one of the few early exits of the World No. 1 in a tournament. Since then, he has won every match except for the ATP Finals against Sinner.

"He's a tough opponent. Left-handers are always difficult to play against, and he also varies the height of his shots a lot", explained Alcaraz. "He has a very flat backhand and a forehand with a lot of spin, so sometimes it's hard to anticipate how the ball is going to come at you. Plus, he's a gladiator, a true fighter who battles for every point, every set, and every match. Facing someone who never gives up on a ball is always difficult." The winner of the match will face Jack Draper or Daniil Medvedev.

Alcaraz has played Norrie eight times, with the Briton winning only three matches. In 2015, Alcaraz defeated him on his way to the Wimbledon final, which he lost to Sinner.