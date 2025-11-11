Carlos Alcaraz is only 50 points away from securing tennis crown, and could qualify for semi-finals tonight

HQ

Carlos Alcaraz survived against a commanding Taylor Fritz and came one step closer to his goal of retaining the World No. 1 title at the end of the year... and very close to qualifying for ATP Finals semi-finals for the second time (after 2023). In fact, he could mathematically qualify tonight, if Alex de Miñaur beats Lorenzo Musetti in the night shift.

It was a very close and intense match between Alcaraz and Fritz, ending 6-7(2), 7-5, 6-3 after 2 hours, 48 minutes. The 28-year-old American, World No. 6, who reached the ATP Finals last year, losing to Sinner, made good use of his powerful serve to claim the first set. Only some minor mistakes in the second set allowed Alcaraz to convert a break point and claim the second set easily, and only then Fritz dropped the level from one of the best performances of his career.

Fritz, who on Monday beat Lorenzo Musetti, can still qualify for the semi-finals if he beats Alex de Miñaur. And for Alcaraz, who needed three wins in this competition to retain his World No. 1 title, now only needs one, against Musetti on Thursday, theoretically the weakest rival of his group (he himself admitted he was relieved it wasn't Djokovic).

Tonight, not earlier than 20:30, Alex de Miñaur takes on Lorenzo Musetti. If the Australian beats the Italian, Alcaraz would have automatically secured qualification for semi-finals.