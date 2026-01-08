Carlos Alcaraz greeted by dozens of fans in South Korea ahead of match with Sinner

HQ

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, the two players expected to dominate the 2026 tennis season, will start the year meeting again in an exhibition match in Korea. Before their season begin properly at the Australian Open, they will play in the 'Hyundai Card Super Match' at the Inspire Arena in Incheon.

The match will take place on Saturday, January 10, at 8AM in the morning in Spain/Italy time, but Carlos Alcaraz has already arrived, to train before the match. Videos of the Spanish player meeting fans in Korea, signing posters and tennis balls and taking photos appeared on social media on Thursday morning, already in the evening in the Asian country.

Apparently, he was also given a bouquet of flowers, and despite wearing a cap and a hood, some fans think he has shaved his head again...

What time is it and where to watch the Alcaraz-Sinner match in Korea

The match will take place on January 10, 16:00 local time (8:00 AM CET, 7:00 GMT). It will be broadcast on tvN and TVing in South Korea, but of course it will also broadcast in the usual channels in Spain and Italy: Movistar+ in Spain and SuperTennis and Sky Sports in Italy.