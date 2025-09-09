Carlos Alcaraz explains how he studied Jannik Sinner before US Open final

HQ

Carlos Alcaraz surpassed even the most optimistic expectations by crushing Jannik Sinner at the US Open final on Sunday. He only lost one set, and was vastly superior in every metric, including breaking Sinner's serve five times (Sinner only once). Two months earlier, Sinner defeated Alcaraz at the US Open final. The Spaniard went to work with his team.

In his press conference after the match on Sunday, Alcaraz was asked on his play style: "I spoke with my coaches, and we saw the Wimbledon final, and yeah, we spoke about what we would have done better in that match just in case I'm going to face him in another time".

Specifically, he talked about his variety: "I feel I can do everything on court, to be honest: slices, drop shots, topspin, flat" and to do less mistakes.

For Alcaraz, it was the time to prove himself after being overpowered in Wimbledon (they played again in between at the Cincinnati final, but Sinner was ill that day). "I just wanted to do the right things. If I'm doing the right things and he plays unbelievable match and he beat you, it's okay, but at least you did the right things."

In the end, things turned well for Alcaraz, and now it's up to Sinner to improve his game to be "less predictable".

Alcaraz and Sinner could clash again in a month, if both reach Shanghai Masters final.