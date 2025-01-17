Carlos Alcaraz drops first set in Australia, but reaches round of 16

HQ

Carlos Alcaraz continues to climb in Melbourne, in the Australian Open, and has now reached the round of 16 in his debut at the prestigious Rod Laver arena, where most of the crowd is reunited. "I'm just happy to see a full crowd here watching my matches. It's just a privilege to feel this love here in Australia, in the other part of the world", he said.

One year ago in the Rod Laver arena, he lost to Zverev in the 2024 quarter-finals. On Friday, he won Nuno Borges (World Nº. 33), in four sets: 6-2, 6-4, 6-7(3), 6-2. Alcaraz has dropped his first set of the competition, as Jannik Sinner did yesterday against Schoolkate in the second round, but reacted swiftly, and only lost one point on serve in the fourth and final set.

"I'm trying to play different tennis, some different kinds of shots. That's what makes me enjoy playing tennis, what makes me smile on court and helps me to show really good tennis — and try to entertain the people as well, making them happy."

Next, Alcaraz will play on Sunday, January 19, against either Draper or Vukic. A quarter-final against Djokovic is possible. Novak, now 37 years old, was the youngest Australian Open winner ever at 20 in 2008. If Alcaraz gets to win today, he would be the second youngers (21).