Carlos Alcaraz doesn't support PTPA's letter "because no one told him"

The professional tennis world has turned upside-down after hundreds of players, an "overwhelming majority of the top 250", through the independant Professional Tennis Players' Association (PTPA), filed lawsuits against ATP, WTA, ITF and ITIA for what they call a "cartel" with monopolistic control of tennis. Not everyone is on board, though: Carlos Alcaraz, World No. 3, said in a press conference before the Miami Open that he doesn't support PTPA's claims... because no one told him.

"The truth is, it was a surprise for me because, honestly, no one had told me anything about it". He told that "there are things I support and others I don't. The main thing is that I don't support it", after explaining that "I don't support it because I didn't know anything about it".

PTPA said that they had the majority of the top 20 men's and women's player backing the letter and their complaints, which ATP rules out as "without merit". PTPA was founded by Novak Djokovic and Vasek Pospisil in 2019, with the goal os representing only players' interests, as an alternative to the current ATP and WTA organization, that in PTPA's view, prioritizes the organizator's earnings, without respecting players's independency, health and privacy.

With a new ATP and WTA Series 1,000 starting this week, the Miami Open, almost back to back with Indian Wells last week, this topic will surely be brought up on every press conference, asking players to take a stand in a schism with unpredictable consequences.