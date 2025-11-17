Carlos Alcaraz delays until tomorrow the decision to play in Davis Cup due to possible hamstring injury

HQ

Carlos Alcaraz is in Bologne, where he is expected be part of the Spanish team participating in the Davis Cup Final 8, that starts tomorrow, Tuesday (Spain won't debut until Thursday, November 18 against Czechia). We say "is expected" because it may depend on the result of the Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) he will undergo tomorrow, following the pain in his hamstring he suffered during the ATP Finals match with Jannik Sinner.

Alcaraz said in the press conference after the match that the pain didn't have a big impact in his game: he didn't want to take too many risks with his thigh bandaged, but "the loss is because he deserved it".

Alcaraz has finished his longest season, having played 80 ATP matches, winning 71, his personal record, plus winning eight titles and reaching eleven finals. He seemed to finish the match against Sinner without too much discomfort, and he is determined to play a competition that he's never won (Spain's last title came in 2019), but it will all depend on the results of the MRI tomorrow, to the point that Spain cancelled their press conference and delayed it until Tuesday.