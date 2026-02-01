Carlos Alcaraz defeats Djokovic and completes Career Grand Slam at the age of 22, youngest ever

HQ

Carlos Alcaraz has defeated Novak Djokovic in a historic Australian Open final. Djokovic, who is sixteen years older than Alcaraz, stunned favourite Jannik Sinner in the semifinal, and was aiming for a record breaking 25th Grand Slam, nearly three years after his last Grand Slam victory. However, despite shocking everyone winning the first set 6-2, Alcaraz took control of the match, and left Djokovic no options: 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 in three hours, two minutes (significatively less than the four and five and a half hour semifinals).

As you probably guessed, Alcaraz has made history by completing the career Grand Slam, winning all four major ATP titles, at the youngest age: he is 22 years old and 272 days, breaking an 87-year-old record held by American Don Budge (22 years and 363 days in 1938). Those include US Open 2022, Wimbledon 2023, Roland Garros and Wimbledon 2024, and Roland Garros and US Open 2025, and now Australian Open.

He has now won 25 ATP titles, including 15 big titles, counting seven Grand Slams and 8 Masters 1000. With the victory, he will further climb in the ATP ranking, as he was eliminated in quarter-finals last year... by Djokovic; while Sinner, who took the last two crowns, lost in semifinals.

Do you think Carlos Alcaraz will end up becoming one of the best tennis players of all time?