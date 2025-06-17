Carlos Alcaraz debut at Queen's suffers last-minute change

HQ

Carlos Alcaraz is set to make his debut today at Queen's Club Championship (known this year as HSBC Championships due to sponsorship reasons), an ATP and WTA Championship in London, as part of the grass season, before Wimbledon. However, his match, expected not earlier than 14:20 BST, 15:20 CEST on Tuesday, June 17, at the newly renamed Andy Murray Arena (a tribute to the English player, who retired last year, and previously won a record five time at Queen's, six counting doubles), had a last-minute change.

Alcaraz was set to play against compatriot Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina, ranked 28 in the world, who got married last Saturday. However, hours before the match, Davidovich Fokina withdrew from the match due to illness. His spot will not be lost, and he has already been replaced by "lucky loser" Adam Walton.

Walton, Australian, ranked 86 in the world, will test himself against Alcaraz for the first time in the ATP Tour, in the Spaniard's first match since the victory against Sinner in Roland Garros after five and a half fours.

Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner's debut at Halle Open against German player Yannick Hanfmann is also scheduled at 15:30 CEST, 14:30 BST today.