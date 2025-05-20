Carlos Alcaraz climbs in ATP rankings while Sinner approaches his World No. 1 anniversary

HQ

The victory of Carlos Alcaraz over home favourite Jannik Sinner at the Italian Open final in Rome last Sunday improved their head to head in favour of the Spaniard: 7-4 on direct encounters. It also allowed Alcaraz to extend his leadership over Sinner in the title collection: with 4 Grand Slams and 7 ATP Masters 1000, Alcaraz has 11 big titles, vs. Sinner's 8 titles: 3 majors, 4 Masters 1,000 and one ATP finals.

Sinner is one year and nine months older than Alcaraz, but his big breakthrough in tennis came later. Thanks to an incredible run of games, winning US Open 2024, ATP finals 2024 and Australian Open 2025, Sinner got a considerable leverage in the ATP rankings, nearly 4,000 points above Alcaraz at the end of 2024, who was third behind Zverev.

However, that has changed as of this week, with Alcaraz claiming the second spot (8,850 points), from Zverev (7,285 points) and getting closer to Sinner (10,380 points).

Sinner has been World No. 1 for nearly a year

The Italian has been uninterrupted World No. 1 for nearly a year, since June 2024, already surpassing Alcaraz regarding the number of weeks as the top tennis player in the world (49). Instead, Alcaraz has not been no. 1 since September 2023, amounting 36 weeks in total, despite winning both Roland Garros and Wimbledon last year.

