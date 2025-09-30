Gamereactor

Sports

Carlos Alcaraz breaks personal record in Japan Open

He's taken 66 victories on tour this year, the most ever recorded in a single season.

HQ

Carlos Alcaraz will no doubt maintain his position as men's world number 1 in tennis, as he powers through to another victory, this time at the Japan Open.

He did drop the first set against Casper Ruud, but managed a comeback, and ultimately the match was settled with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win - he's currently playing Taylor Fritz in the finale.

But the victory does mark a new record by Alcaraz, regardless of whether he actually wins Japan Open. As CNN reports, the victory against Ruud is Alcaraz' 66th win this tour, which is a new world record for the most victories ever as part of a single season.

Funnily enough, the previous record holder was Alcaraz himself with 65 wins in a single season, which he set back in 2023.

"It's just about details, so I just tried to be more positive than the first set," Alcaraz told ATP after the win.

US Open

