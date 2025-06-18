Carlos Alcaraz asked Emma Raducanu to play mixed doubles in US Open: "She's gonna be the boss"

HQ

US Open announced today the first teams expected for the mixed doubles championship in August, and Alcaraz will team up with popular British player Emma Raducanu. Asked about that during a press conference at the Queen's Championship (where he debuted with a victory over against Adam Walton, Alcaraz confirmed that it was himself who asked to play with Emma.

"I was thinking that I couldn't play better if it wasn't with Emma. I just asked Emma if she wants to play doubles with me. Yeah, I made that special request". He told that it took "a while, but not that much" for her to respond to him, and joked that "she will be the boss".

"Yeah, I know Emma since a really long time ago, so we know each other. I have really good relationship with her. So it's just gonna be interesting".

Alcaraz and Raducanu are almost the same age, and last year, a gossip circulated about the Spaniard and the Brit dating. Alcaraz laughed at this rumours, because in reality they were baseless, other than Raducanu being seen cheering Alcaraz in some matches. Their first professional teaming at the US Open will certainly bring many new jokes, while some excited tennis fans will try to ship them...