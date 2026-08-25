Carlos Alcaraz and Serena Williams win their first match at the US Open mixed doubles

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Carlos Alcaraz and Serena Williams, the unlikeliest pair in mixed doubles, has won their opening match of the mixed doubles US Open tournament, and will play the quarter-finals. The match ended 5-3, 4-1 against Lloyd Glasspool and Erin Routliffe, specialised in doubles: Routliffe, from New Zealand, is 14th in the WTA doubles ranking, and was World No. 1 in July 2024; and Glasspool, British, was World No. 1 in ATP doubles last week, and is now 17th.

Despite their bigger experience in doubles, they were overpowered by Alcaraz, in his first match in four months after his injury, and by Williams, coming out of retirement after four years. The "dream team" of Alcaraz, 23, who hadn't even been born when Williams won her only US Open mixed doubles titles with Max Mirnyi in 1998, and Williams, 44, have produced some great results.

Next, later today, Alcaraz and Williams will face Belinda Bencic and Flavio Cobolli in the quarter-finals. The winner will play the semi-finals, and if they win the final, on Wednesday, ending the three-day mini tournament, which remains controversial.

Notably, the defending champions Andrea Vavassori and Sara Errani, were defeated in their first match against Andrey Ruvlev and Mirra Andreeva, in a thrilling match that ended 1-4, 4-1, and was decided in a tie-break that ended 11-9.