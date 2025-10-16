Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner clash in another final in Six Kings Slam: when is it and how to watch live

HQ

The Six Kings Slam semi-finals went by as predicted, and with identical result: 6-4, 6-2 for Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, who meet again at the final in Riyadh for the second year in a row. First, it was Alcaraz, who defeated Taylor Fritz in the first match for the Spaniard since Japan Open (facing criticisms after missing Shanghai Masters due to injury, but then signing up for the exhibition tournament).

Then Jannik Sinner eliminated Djokovic with the exact same result. The Italian has recovered from the illness that caused him to withdraw early in Shanghai and loose valuable points in his chase against Alcaraz. "It's never nice when somebody kicks your ass like this on the court", laughed the Serbian.

The rivalry will continue on Saturday, but there won't be changes in the ATP rankings as this is not an official tournament. Instead, the winner will earn $4.5m/£3.4m/€3.86m, in addition to the $1.5m/£1.12m/€1.29m initial fee that all players got.

Times and how to watch Jannik Sinner vs. Carlos Alcaraz at Six Kings Slam

Friday will be an off day (Sinner has been playing for two days in a row, while Alcaraz, seeded, debuted on Thursday) and action will end on Saturday. All will be available to watch on Netflix, live, with no additional cost to the subscription.

First, at 18:30 CET, 17:30 BST, the third play match between Taylor Fritz and Novak Djokovic will take place. Then, the final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner will continue right after. Who do you think will win?