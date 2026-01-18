Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev start Australian Open with victories

HQ

Australian Open main round is underway, and Carlos Alcaraz has already started the 2026 tennis season with a victory over the Australian Adam Walton, who put up a fight as he took the World No. 1 to a tie-break in the second match. In the end, Alcaraz won his first official ATP match without coach Juan Carlos Ferrera at the Rod Laver arena.

Other victories of the first day included Cameron Norrie, Francisco Cerundolo, Frances Tiafoe and Alexander Zverev, who lost his first set to Gabriel Diallo, but bounced back to defeat the Canadian.

Monday will be the day for other seeded players, including Novak Djokovic facing Pedro Martínez, Jakub Mensik facing Pablo Carreño, Ben Shelton facing Hubo Umbert and Jannik Sinner facing Hugo Gaston.