Carlos Alcaraz achieves insane Grand Slam record surpassing Nadal, Federer or Djokovic, tied with Borg

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Corentin Moutet in third round of the Australian Open and, as explained by ATP, he tied a record with Bjorn Borg, most victories in his first 100 Grand Slam matches. Yesterday's was Alcaraz's 100th Grand Slam match, and it was his 87th Grand Slam victory. A ratio of 87 victories and 13 losses in the first 100 Grand Slam matches in insane, and only matched by the great Bjorn Borg in the same quantity, 87-13.

Behind them in the history ranking are Borg's greatest rival, John McEnroe, as well as Rafa Nadal (86-14). After them, Jimmy Connors and Ken Rosewall (85-15), John Newcombe (84-16) and Arthur Ashe and Jim Courier (83-13).

Novak Djokovic, who has the record for most Grand Slam singles titles in men's tennis (24), had a 79-21 record across his first 100 Grand Slam matches; Roger Federer was 80-20 and Jannik Snner, whose 100th Grand Slam match was the Wimbledon final last year where he won Alcaraz, was 81-19 at that point.

Alcaraz and Sinner have shared in equal measure every last Grand Slam title in 2024 and 2025, and remain favourites for another final on February 1, but there are still many rounds to play: Alcaraz will face Tommy Paul sometime on Sunday, while Sinner is playinh his third round match against Eliot Spizzirri this afternoon on Friday.