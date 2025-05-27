Carlo Ancelotti's first Brazil squad leaves out Rodrygo and Neymar, includes Casemiro

HQ

Carlo Ancelotti has announced the squad list for the next two games for Brazil as part of the World Cup qualifiers 2026. And it comes with surprises, leaving out Neymar and Rodrygo, but bringing in Casemiro, who returns to the canarinha after two years.

The list includes players mostly from European leagues, ignoring the "suggestion" from Brazil president Lula da Silva of only calling players from the Brasileirão. Only Hugo Souza (Corinthians), Alex Sandro, Danilo, Wesley, Gerson (Flamengo) and Estevão (Palmeiras) come from the Brazilian league, in a list that includes Raphinha (Barcelona), Antony (Betis), Marquinhos (PSG) or Alisson (Liverpool).

Ancelotti explained that he left Neymar out due to injury, as well as Real Madrid player Endrick, who will also miss Club World Cup. Casemiro and Richarlison return to the team after two years being excluded.

This is the team that will face Ecuador and Paraguay on June 5 and June 10, two very important matches as Brazil is on a dangerous fourth place in the table for the World Cup 2026 qualifiers, and they need to finish at least sixth to avoid play-offs. After the matches on June, the final matchday of the qualifiers will be in September 2025.

Goalkeepers



Alisson (Liverpool)



Bento (Al-Nassr)



Hugo Souza (Corinthians)



Defenders



Alex Sandro (Flamengo)



Alexsandro (Lille)



Beraldo (PSG)



Carlos Augusto (Inter Milan)



Danilo (Flamengo)



Léo Ortiz (Flamengo)



Vanderson (Monaco)



Wesley (Flamengo)



Marquinhos (PSG)



Midfielders



Andreas Pereira (Fulham)



Andrey Santos (Strasbourg)



Bruno Guimarães ( Newcastle)



Casemiro (Manchester United)



Ederson (Atalanta)



Gerson (Flamengo)



Forwards



Antony (Betis)



Estevão (Palmeiras)



Martinelli (Arsenal)



Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton)



Raphinha (Barcelona)



Richarlison (Tottenham)



Vinícius Junior (Real Madrid)

