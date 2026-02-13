HQ

With four months remaining before World Cup starts, some nations are giving their national coaches trust to remain with them after the tournament. Yesterday we reported that Thomas Tuchel has had his contract as England manager extended until 2028, after the next UEFA Euro, and now reports come from Brazil that Carlo Ancelottil will have a new deal until 2030.

The Italian manager left Real Madrid at the end of last season, fulfilling his dream of managing the most decorated nation in history, but recently struggling to achieve consistent and good results. Even before seeing their performance at World Cup, The Athletic reports that there are only "a few administrative formalities" remaining before Ancelotti signs a new contract with Seleção until 2030, including World Cup that year that takes place in Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

Brazil will make their World Cup debut in exactly four month, on June 13 against Morocco. Ancelotti will be 70 by the time World Cup 2030 takes place.