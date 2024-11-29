Carlo Ancelotti sends a message to the press: Real Madrid will be at the Champions League final in Munich

HQ

If you take a look at football press, all hope seems lost in Real Madrid. They loose players match after match out of injuries, they loose key games in Champions League, and are thrashed by a much stronger FC Barcelona.

However, amidst rumours of him being replaced, coach Carlo Ancelotti, winner of three Champions League cups with the white team including this year's, is confident the situation will turn around. He seemed surprisingly calm last Wednesay after Liverpool defeat, claiming he liked the team, as they stood up to Europe's most complicated rival.

The Italian coach even went on to say that he is confident they will reach the Champions League final this year too, albeit not on an interview. Ancelotti said that to his friend and La Gazzeta dello Sport reporter Alberto Cerruti, as a message to Spanish radio station SER.

"His best quality is his tranquility, his calm", told the Italian reporter. When Ancelotti found out he was going to talk to the radio station, he asked him to deliver a message: "You can say anything, but the most important is that, in the Champions final in Munich, Real Madrid will be present".

The reporter joked: "right now, Real Madrid is world champion in injuries", but he added the number of injuries is not Ancelotti's fault, after some reporters blamed him for Vini's muscular injury for not letting him rest the previous game.

However, before thinking on a potential Champions League final, Real Madrid still needs to qualify: it is currently 24th, the final game to be qualified for the playoff. Even if they maintain that position, the ranking does matter...