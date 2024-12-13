Carlo Ancelotti responds to the most recurrent criticism on how he handles Real Madrid

HQ

Carlo Ancelotti has been one of the most succesful managers ever for Real Madrid, but lately many people are starting to question him. One of the most recurrent criticisms is about his apparent reluctance to make rotations, which has two consequences: his most trusted players play a lot -with a bigger risk for injuries-, while younger or newest team members barely have any minutes to play.

There are two players that most Real Madrid fans hate seeing on the bench: Turkish and Brazilian internationals Arda Guler and Endrick. Both have shown great quality on their countries, but barely have had any minutes at Real Madrid, specially in the case of Endrick.

Answering to that, Ancelotti dismissed criticism: "I can rotate certain players, but when I have a squad of 14 or 15 it's difficult to do so", he said, referring to the increasing numner of injuries -the latest being Mbappé, injured right when Vinícius returned-. "And it's not always positive to bring in young players when the team isn't doing well", he added.

"There is a lot of talk about Endrick, that he plays little, that I don't give him minutes, bla bla bla, bla bla bla", Ancelotti mocked about the criticisms. "But we have to think he is very young, he has to adapt, improve, learn, and choosing him when the team isn't right is not going to help him, it can affect him".

However, he did praise him. "He's very young and he has one of the best strikers in the world in front of him. We have to be patient. He'd like to play more, of course, but he's not asking for anything".