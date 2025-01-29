Carlo Ancelotti responds about Vinícius' future: "He's choosing glory"

HQ

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has responded to rumours that Saudi Arabia is tempting Vinícius Jr. with perhaps the best contract ever in the history of football. The Brazilian star, 24, could be lured to the Saudi Pro League. Real Madrid would lose one of their stars, instrumental for the Champions League titles in 2022 and 2024, but the club could receive up to 300 million euros, which would be beneficial to solve the problems with the Santiago Bernabéu stadium.

However, Ancelotti doesn't think that the player will break his contract (until 2027) to move to Saudi Arabia. "I think the player looks happy and hungry to stay here and win trophies for Real Madrid. He's thinking about choosing glory", referring to the words of Spanish reporter.

A coach would obviously prefer if he'd stays, given his quality and speed, even if he has been more out than in of the squad list lately due to injuries and suspensions (he missed two Liga games after a red card, and will miss tonight match against Brest in Champions League due to yellow cards).

The one that seems more likely to be out of Real Madrid at the moment is Ancelotti, heavily criticised for his decision-making, and blamed for the team's recent missteps. The Italian coach has said that he intends to stay as much as possible, but rumours say that the club will force his exit next season, to be replaced by former Real Madrid player and Bayer Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso.