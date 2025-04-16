Carlo Ancelotti quotes Carlos Alcaraz before attempting another comeback: with heart, head, and cojones

HQ

Carlo Ancelotti is Italian, like current tennis World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. But after living in Spain for many years, he must have caught up with the Spaniards' passion for Carlos Alcaraz, because he quoted him in Tuesday's press conference before tonight's game against Arsenal at Champions League.

"We want to try to change our mindset and put on a solid performance. With our heads, our hearts and our courage. As Alcaraz says", the English Real Madrid website says. But that's not really what he said: "With heart, head, and "cojones" (balls), he really said.

Ancelotti did use quite a bad word for the usual standard (thankfully, UEFA isn't ruled by Mohammed Ben Sulayem) that is actually a motto that the grandfather of the young tennis star used to say.

In fact, shortly after Ancelotti's press conference, Alcaraz played and won his opening match at the Conde de Godó tournament in Barcelona, and was told there that the Real Madrid coach quoted him. "I'm happy that my grandfather's motto has reached such a level. If they win, it will be because of that", he joked. The tennis player, known to be a Real Madrid, said that he is "one of those who believe. As a true Real Madrid fan, I always believe in comebacks" (via AS).

The match between Real Madrid and Arsenal kicks off tonight at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST.